How shall we get West Ridge High School’s students to school? I say let’s get creative. There are some ideas that are probably more than the budget allows. Light rail, for instance, might be out of reach.
There are some ideas that may have safety concerns. A small curvy road with a nonexistent shoulder where the buses would pass each other with just inches to spare and 17-year-olds who drive with more confidence than skill as they see who can take the curves the fastest might be a problem.
A solution that would certainly be within budget and extremely safe might be having the local Boy Scouts hack out a hiking trail for their Eagle projects. Or a gravel road around the back could be thrown together. That’s pretty cheap.
Or how about a new road? You know, two fairly wide lanes, ample shoulders, reflective lines on the side and in the middle. A modest speed limit. It costs a little more, but it seems like it would be safe and convenient. If only we could!
Oh, wait! I know! A zip line!
Carolyn Barry
Kingsport