Bunker Hill, Gettysburg, Pearl Harbor, Omaha Beach, Vietnam, Baghdad — these are just some of the places where the blood of American patriots has been shed.
If you were to test the soil from all of these fields of battle, the DNA of thousands of American men and women would be found. Men and women who bled and some who died to uphold the freedoms of American democracy. One of the basic freedoms is the will of the people in selecting their leaders through the electoral process. Once the American voter has spoken, the constitutional process is followed.
The 2020 election was carried out according to the constitutional laws of the United States. However, there are those willing to trample on the blood of patriots to appease a petulant coward. Hundreds of members of the GOP participated and often led in the trampling.
Several members of the Tennessee congressional delegation have their footprint in the middle of this trampling. It is ironic that some of the Tennessee representatives have not been in Washington long enough to know how to get to the Capitol without the aid of GPS.
The actions of Trump and his mob on Jan. 6 also lay at the feet of Vice President Mike Pence and a majority of the Republican Party. Members of the GOP have done everything to protect an insecure bully, except to speak up and stand up for what is right and moral.
A wise person once said, “In the end, we will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends.” To the GOP, the world has been listening to what you have not said, and history will remember your silence.
John W. Harrison
Kingsport