Rick Toomey’s recent letter emphasized the need to study our history in total to enable good decisions about the future. Some years ago, I attended a conference in Florida related to creativity, and one group of presenters talked about stories in a new book, “The Walking People” by Paula Underwood. It was an oral history of a nomadic tribe of Native Americans. They talked about the desirability of retaining the complete history of their tribe to enable better decisions for their future.

I was struck by how profound their insight was and at many of their understandings which had been obtained from their prior experiences. One example was how they approached a new tribe when they encountered it on their travels. They would spend several weeks/months observing and understanding the new tribe’s behaviors before they attempted to approach the new tribe in person. They wanted a positive outcome and they seemed to get it frequently!

