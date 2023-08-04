Rick Toomey’s recent letter emphasized the need to study our history in total to enable good decisions about the future. Some years ago, I attended a conference in Florida related to creativity, and one group of presenters talked about stories in a new book, “The Walking People” by Paula Underwood. It was an oral history of a nomadic tribe of Native Americans. They talked about the desirability of retaining the complete history of their tribe to enable better decisions for their future.
I was struck by how profound their insight was and at many of their understandings which had been obtained from their prior experiences. One example was how they approached a new tribe when they encountered it on their travels. They would spend several weeks/months observing and understanding the new tribe’s behaviors before they attempted to approach the new tribe in person. They wanted a positive outcome and they seemed to get it frequently!
In the 1980s Peter Senge wrote a bestseller, “The Fifth Discipline,” about how knowledge would determine our future. However, he did not reference the walking people who understood the importance of knowledge and its transfer to future generations, way in the distant past!
These two references to wisdom contained in the book are but a small sample of its content. As many of us were taught when we were young, these people were savages! I learned by reading this book that they were a well-developed society from which we could learn much. Thus, there is richness in diversity if and only if we recognize it and seek to understand it.
Yes, they were different from us, and yes, their skin was a different color, and yes, their clothes look strange, but we can still learn from them if we choose.