A letter here promoted last month's U.S. House and Senate bills to cover every American with an improved, simpler Medicare. Another letter typically followed fearing government rationing of health care. So what would government rationing even look like?

Perhaps hundreds of bureaucrats demanding their approval before tests, treatment and medication? Then later they'd deny some or all of it? Perhaps bureaucrats would limit free access to our preferred doctors and hospitals by assigning us networks.

