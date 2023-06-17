A letter here promoted last month's U.S. House and Senate bills to cover every American with an improved, simpler Medicare. Another letter typically followed fearing government rationing of health care. So what would government rationing even look like?
Perhaps hundreds of bureaucrats demanding their approval before tests, treatment and medication? Then later they'd deny some or all of it? Perhaps bureaucrats would limit free access to our preferred doctors and hospitals by assigning us networks.
Maybe government would ration health care by granting the best access and financial protection only to those who work for certain large corporations and leave the rest to dig ever deeper into their pockets for premiums, copays and deductibles.
Or the government could harshly ration health care simply by who has enough cash at any given time. Sickness or financial ruin? That's "choice" for many today.
Of course I'm describing real rationing in our current private insurance system today. In my five years on traditional government Medicare (not Advantage) I no longer experience the rationing described above.
The improved expanded Medicare proposed is affordable largely due to its overhead below 10% compared with over 30% wasted in our current private system.
Nevertheless, difficult choices will still occasionally need to be made. When so, I'd prefer they be made by stewards who are ultimately accountable to Americans' needs instead of remote insurance executives, each reaping tens of millions annually, accountable only for profits.
When you hear "government health care rationing," ignore it. Nonissue. Harsher rationing is already here.