In response to Diana Harshbarger’s article, “Reflecting on 2021 and looking forward to 2022”:
I applaud her efforts regarding Neopharma and agree there should be mechanisms in government to regulate critical infrastructure products, methods and technology from being farmed out 100%. Currently, this is a function of big business and corporations, not government.
Since her Contract Reporting Act has not passed the Senate, a victory lap at this time is premature.
What was missing in her article was the fact that she voted “No” on the American Rescue Plan and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The rescue plan provided a $1,400 stimulus checks for East Tennesseans, expanded unemployment benefits, tax credits, a pause for student loan payments, help for small businesses through grants and payments, and other benefits for the people in a time of need due to the pandemic. House vote 219/212. Senate vote 50/49.
The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is legislation designed to save and rebuild our crumbling infrastructure. It provides funding for roads, bridges, rail, power grid, broadband upgrades/expansion and monies for state and local governments for needed projects.
Both of these bills are vital for the well-being of East Tennesseans. They also help to keep American industries and businesses, not only strong and competitive, but world leaders. House vote 228/206, Senate vote 69/30, truly bipartisan.
In the future when Rep. Harsbarger talks about helping East Tennesseans, she needs to be more transparent when reflecting on her performance, or lack thereof.
Thom Bishop
Kingsport