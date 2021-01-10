I watched with total dismay the coup attempt to overtake the Capitol building on Jan. 6. This represents a true low point in our country. I am proud of our Tennessee senators who stood by the election results and voted to uphold the will of the people.
Unfortunately, our new congresswoman Diana Harshbarger stood with radical Republicans who attempted to overthrow the will of the people. These radical Republicans have had over two months to show evidence of fraud and have been unable to do so. I am so glad our institutions and our Constitution are bigger than the radical Republican right.
Please remember this two years from now, when Representative Harshbarger is up for re-election.
David Hrivnak
Kingsport