On Jan. 6 I watched our nation's Capitol invaded by a mob who showed no respect for democracy, national property or the rule of law. Call them what you will. I was disheartened, sad, angry, disgusted.
The invasion was carried out on our democracy to disrupt and prevent the certification of the Electoral College count. Who knows what other agenda they had.
I was encouraged when I heard that Tennessee Sens. Bill Hagerty and Marsha Blackburn had finally understood the gravity of the matter and came to terms with their sworn duties and voted to accept the electoral count. Then 1st District Rep. Diana Harshbarger voted against approving.
After all that had transpired I was hopeful she could set aside her personal agenda, choose democracy over autocratic rule, and accept the will of the people. She did not. Harshbarger failed.
John Wesley Harrington
Kingsport