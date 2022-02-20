I am a new resident, and out of both curiosity and a desire to be more connected, I attended last month's Neighborhood Commission meeting at City Hall. Not really knowing what to expect, I was able to present a concern I had, and I was very pleased with the process, the genuine attention by the members, the explanation of the their purpose, and particularly the callback I received two days later from a city department addressing my concern.
It is so refreshing and encouraging for a citizen today to have someone from government or its agent to listen, follow through and address what matters to the people they serve. I am quite happy to be in Kingsport!
Thank you again to the chairperson and members. You provide an important resource for us all.
Gary Edmonds
Kingsport