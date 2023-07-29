Gov. Bill Lee has announced his plan for a special session of the Tennessee Legislature to address public safety. The governor and local lawmakers have asked to hear from their constituents about this issue.
On July 9, the League of Women Voters of Northeast Tennessee hosted a public discussion about gun violence which was attended by almost 70 people. Attendees included parents, grandparents, teachers, attorneys, mental health professionals, and members of the general community. We share this summary of the discussion with elected officials and encourage Tennesseans to communicate with lawmakers as they have requested.
The prominence of gun violence in our lives was illustrated in powerful personal experiences and sobering statistics. These include the high proportion of suicides from guns and that death from firearms is the leading cause of death among younger Americans. Tennessee ranks 11th in gun deaths with a rate 53% higher than the national average.
Our group was concerned about young people who experienced or witnessed gun violence, participated in active shooter drills, and attended school campuses that look like fortresses. How is this affecting the mental health of youth today?
Our audience identified approximately two dozen actions that would promote gun safety. These included banning semiautomatic weapons, requiring safety training, and universal background checks. There were calls for holding parents responsible when their children accessed their unsecured firearms.
Attendees thought focusing on people with mental health problems was misplaced, since mental health problems do not typically lead to violence and many people prone to violence are not diagnosed with mental health problems.
The League of Women Voters of Northeast Tennessee is a nonpartisan organization that promotes voter education and participation. We encourage all to share opinions with elected officials and Governor Lee.