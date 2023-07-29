letterlogo

Gov. Bill Lee has announced his plan for a special session of the Tennessee Legislature to address public safety. The governor and local lawmakers have asked to hear from their constituents about this issue.

On July 9, the League of Women Voters of Northeast Tennessee hosted a public discussion about gun violence which was attended by almost 70 people. Attendees included parents, grandparents, teachers, attorneys, mental health professionals, and members of the general community. We share this summary of the discussion with elected officials and encourage Tennesseans to communicate with lawmakers as they have requested.

