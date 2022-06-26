When I hear the term “small town policing,” it is often used condescendingly, with references to Barney Fife, carrying one bullet in his pocket.
In my mind, I see something else, based on personal observance: a Rogersville officer carrying in his arms an old, frail woman through knee-deep snow to her front door; a Rogersville officer who digs into his own pocket to try and provide as much food as he can to homeless folks camped under a river bridge; a Hawkins County deputy who makes sure a kitten whose leg has been sawn off by a soulless human makes it to a shelter; a Rogersville officer who sees a young man walking along the highway in the dark, who he had arrested a day earlier for DUI, and picks him up and takes him home.
I’m sure there are such examples for the officers who work in Surgoinsville, Mount Carmel and Church Hill, but I don’t live there so I haven’t had the chance to observe. But all these women and men who protect us from rough and desperate people while we are safe in our beds at night have a soul and a heart that shows a profound willingness to help in so many ways. We in this area are so lucky, and I am compelled to thank them and hope they will remain safe.
Pat Shipwash
Rogersville