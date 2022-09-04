We hear our Republican legislators talking about protecting life of the the unborn but not much about the life of the mother. Their decision not to expand Medicaid is a prime example of not caring about their constituents.
This is reminiscent of the days of the 1950s when women, especially women of color, “knew their place.” They were not terribly welcome in the workplace other than as service staff or typing pool or cleaning ladies. Even working women were expected to maintain their households, raise children, cook meals and do the laundry.
Pregnancy was purely a woman’s problem. From conception to birth, women had few choices. Their doctors, state government or husbands made all the decisions. The viability of the fetus was separate from the life of the mother and deserved more protection than she did. Protection that would evaporate as soon as the child was born. The birth of a child signaled that it was now the sole responsibility of the mother. It no longer mattered to these legislators.
A law written in 2019 has become the law of Tennessee. It makes abortion in all cases a Class C felony. If a doctor performs an abortion, he/she may be charged with a felony. Further ramifications are that Tennesseans may not be able to access medication abortion even in other states.
This law was written by a predominantly white male Republican legislature with no purpose beyond retaining control over the reproductive process. They don’t care about the possible negative impact on the family.
The American Taliban has won this round for now. We must not allow these Republican legislators to take our state backward! We must vote for Democrats who care about the will of the people.