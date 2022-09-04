letterlogo

We hear our Republican legislators talking about protecting life of the the unborn but not much about the life of the mother. Their decision not to expand Medicaid is a prime example of not caring about their constituents.

This is reminiscent of the days of the 1950s when women, especially women of color, “knew their place.” They were not terribly welcome in the workplace other than as service staff or typing pool or cleaning ladies. Even working women were expected to maintain their households, raise children, cook meals and do the laundry.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video