Finally a government has shown a backbone and did what was right. Sadly, it was not our government (our president seems eternally asleep, and do we even have a vice president?). No, the government with backbone is that of Australia. Simply put, they told Novak Djokovic to go home.
To Mr. Djokovic the Australian government said "You're not vaccinated against COVID by your own choice. You knew (as did everyone else coming here to make thousands if not millions of dollars playing a game of hitting a ball back and forth) you had to be vaccinated to enter this country. You came anyway expecting your worldwide celebrity (and false visa information) to carry you through. Well ... it didn't.
I, for one, do not care about Mr. Djokovic's missing the opportunity to earn millions of dollars, add "championships" to his resume and so forth.
He should have gotten the vaccine. Now vaccine and boosters. He chose not to. So he was sent home.
People, get the shots. Otherwise, stay home.
David Rogers
Kingsport