Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, the wretched refuse of your teeming shore. Send these, the homeless, tempest-tost to me. I lift my lamp beside the golden door.
When I was in school, we were taught this inscription from the base of the Statue of Liberty. My understanding of what this was saying is that it is an invitation for anyone, from anywhere, to come to this new land and help build a new and free life. It does not say that you had to be of a particular race or nationality or gender.
When we look at the tragedy at our southern border, it is really heartbreaking to see these human beings, who are looking for a better life, being treated worse than one treats their pets.
I realize that we Americans have multiple problems of our own, but we also have a system of government that is set up to help solve a lot of the major problems that we have. This is a government of the people, by the people, and for the people. It's not a perfect system, but it works if we let it.
A lot of the people who are trying to cross the border are seeking the freedoms that we have. Yes there are those that will come here and break the law, just as some of those who are born and raised here break the law, but we who are law-abiding citizens cannot stand by and let women and children who are trying to escape be raped murdered by cartels.
And I bet a lot of those people who are trying to cross the border would be more than happy to fill some of those jobs that we Americans refuse to take.
Danny Huff Sr.
Kingsport