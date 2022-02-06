We, the general public, are inundated with television, radio and print media screaming about the changes in voting rights which are supposedly taking place in our country so as to take away certain people's legitimate right to vote. While I believe there is merit to some of these arguments, for the most part I feel that the changes being made may, in some cases, make it a bit more difficult to vote, but I do not believe the fundamental right to vote is being eliminated.
There is, however, a movement afoot nationwide that is absolutely, beyond a shadow of a doubt, taking away the right of all of us to participate in a fair election. A "fair election" is one where any qualified person may run for election and he/she can expect to be approved or disapproved based upon his/her qualifications or his/her positions taken on particular issues. Then we the electorate could depend upon our elected representative to represent all of us. This is no longer true.
Today our elected representatives are interested in only one thing — to get re-elected. To achieve this, they participate in what I consider "legal election stealing," which popularly goes by the name of "gerrymandering." A perfect example is the current effort to divide the voting districts in Nashville so as to eliminate any district with a majority of Democrats and replace them with districts that are predominantly Republican so that rather than having seven out of nine Tennessee representatives being Republican, we can have nine out of nine.
It is a very simple matter to create voting districts that meet the criteria of each representative representing the same number of voters. However, this would mean that both parties would actually have a chance of electing someone, and that, to the current office holders, is totally unacceptable. Instead, what we, the voters, get is a fundamentally unfair bunch of outlandishly drawn voting districts that practically guarantee the election of members of the party currently in control of the state legislature.
If you do not believe me, take the time to actually look at a map that shows the voting districts, and I guarantee you will see that the only explanation for the way they have been created is as I have set out — to favor one party (in Tennessee this is the Republican Party).
Kerry A. Musick
Blountville