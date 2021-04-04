The entire Kingsport society, officials, industries, businesses and citizens should support the Kingsport Times News' suggestion of making Kingsport the site of the George L. Carter Railroad Museum.
Bill Kibler gave a talk to the Kingsport Historical Society in July 2019 on George Carter's influence on the community spirit of our citizens. Carter's idea came from his visit to Chicago's World's Fair in 1893. Chicago's two main topics were the gigantic Ferris wheel and its model city called White City. Carter chose Kingsport. He bought 10,000 acres of Kingsport's level bottom land to build his magic city.
The Kingsport Improvement Co. put Carter's idea of White City, the magic city, into reality. This was George Carter's community spirit, which still lives abundantly today in Kingsport.
Ray Willis
Kingsport