In response to Debbie Arrington's op-ed concerning a group called the "Rod of Iron Ministries" purchasing and building a gathering place near Bean Station, just because this group supports Trump does not mean that Trump supporters support this fringe group.
Several confessed hate groups also openly supported Trump even though he denounced them on several occasions. These various outlying groups make up a very small portion of the population and are not endorsed by most constitutional conservative so-called "Trump supporters" like myself. I do not appreciate being accused of such.
Chris Taylor
Mount Carmel