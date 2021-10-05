When discussing the COVID-19 pandemic, we have been asked to "follow the science.” To do that, one must ask questions. For instance, is natural immunity for someone who has survived a COVID-19 infection as good, or even better, than the immunity provided by the various COVID vaccines? This has certainly been suggested by a recent study. Does this immune person need to take the experimental vaccine, which has not been studied for long-term results?
The narrative that has been established by the powers that be allows for few questions. Why do our citizens get very little information about therapeutics, such as: monoclonal antibodies, antivirals, vitamins, and many others.
Science is about facts. Have the facts about vaccine adverse effects, lockdowns, mask wearing, social distancing and alternate therapeutic results been suppressed by the media for political purposes?
Though I have been vaccinated for COVID-19, I am still suggesting that citizens avail themselves to alternate voices, such as the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons, the American College of Pediatricians and sharylattkisson.com, which has an in-depth discussion and podcast interview with a leading epidemiologist, Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, on all things COVID. After being better informed and consulting with their physician, citizens can then make decisions that are best for them and their children.
Pierre C. LeMaster, M.D. (retired pediatrician)
Kingsport