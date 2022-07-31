Flower guardian angel Jul 31, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cedarview Presbyterian Church would like to say thank you to the "flower guardian angel" who cleaned, mulched and planted flowers in the church yard flower beds.Being a "senior citizen" congregation and few in number, we were so pleasantly surprised a couple of weeks ago to drive up on Sunday morning to see the spruced-up flower beds.You did a beautiful job. Again, thank you and God bless you.Hettie R. LeedyKingsportTry the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.Recommended Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Flower Bed Flower Guardian Angel Gardening Agriculture Worship Yard Cedarview Presbyterian Church Plant Senior Citizen Recommended for you Trending Recipe Video ON AIR