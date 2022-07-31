letterlogo

Cedarview Presbyterian Church would like to say thank you to the "flower guardian angel" who cleaned, mulched and planted flowers in the church yard flower beds.

Being a "senior citizen" congregation and few in number, we were so pleasantly surprised a couple of weeks ago to drive up on Sunday morning to see the spruced-up flower beds.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video