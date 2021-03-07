My wife, Donnia, an ETSU alumna, suggests when athletes kneel in protest, put your hand over your heart showing devotion to country and flag as you protest over 300 years of ongoing racial injustice.
Or, my suggestion: In lieu of the national anthem have someone sing all four verses of "America the Beautiful." In the second verse where we sing "America, America, God mend thine every flaw," let those who protest kneel down, hand over heart (per above), then stand back up with "Confirm thy soul in self control, Thy Liberty in law" and continue through the final verse — "And crown thy good with brotherhood from sea to shining sea." Let that touch our souls and step (not ignoring wrong or free speech) toward unity "under God with liberty and justice for all."
Dr. C. Phillip Kestner
Kingsport