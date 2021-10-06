Before and especially after Louis DeJoy was appointed postmaster general, the Postal Service has gone to hell in a handbasket. I signed up to have an email delivered to me from the USPS every time I have mail to be delivered — fat lot of good that did. I cannot tell you how many pieces of mail have probably been sent to the wrong address or the carriers are deliberately dumping mail because they are not trained and they sure don't work like their predecessors.
I blame it on the terrible way the Postal Service has treated their long-term employees — with many of them retiring or going to other jobs because of the long hours, pay cuts, benefit cuts, etc. The post office and many businesses seem to think that some young person who just graduated from college can better run the business than people with experience. I'm retired now, and I can tell you in my working career I would much rather work with someone who had been "down in the trenches" than some snob with alphabet soup after his/her name that did not know anything.
The brain drain of the boomers and the disgusting way that people who don't have those letters after their name, but know how things work, what to do, and how to put their backs into it, get treated like dirt. Fire Louis DeJoy!
Linda Begley
Kingsport