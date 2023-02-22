Both the Democratic and Republican political parties are financially irresponsible; they both consistently spend much more than incoming revenues and have run up an enormous national debt. Politicians keep saying that balancing the federal budget would require cutting Social Security and Medicare. Maybe not.
Middle-class Americans pay Social Security tax on every dollar of income. What if every dollar of income of every American including the very wealthy were subject to some level of Social Security tax, and what if Social Security checks were provided only to citizens that need them and not to those that are already financially secure without them; might that make it sustainable without cutting benefits?
Our pharmaceutical industry charges far less in other nations for the same medications they sell here, and major surgeries cost far less in other countries than ours. If our medical and pharmaceutical expenses could become less exorbitant, might Medicare become sustainable?
If all manner of unnecessary federally funded studies and unnecessary subsidies were eliminated, and government programs were terminated when seen to be unable to accomplish their purposes, might that help balance the federal budget? If the government would just leave it up to private industry to develop and provide new products when commercially feasible such as electric cars and charging stations, might that help? Our government didn't help us pay for gasoline cars or build gas stations; why should it help pay for electric cars and build thousands of charging stations?
Our government should just do what is necessary to govern and stop trying to influence business, society and individual lives. If our government wants more prosperity, it should eliminate unnecessary regulations, eliminate corporate taxes, and get out of the way of private industry. Corporations don't pay their taxes; they pass them on to customers by raising prices.