letterlogo

Both the Democratic and Republican political parties are financially irresponsible; they both consistently spend much more than incoming revenues and have run up an enormous national debt. Politicians keep saying that balancing the federal budget would require cutting Social Security and Medicare. Maybe not.

Middle-class Americans pay Social Security tax on every dollar of income. What if every dollar of income of every American including the very wealthy were subject to some level of Social Security tax, and what if Social Security checks were provided only to citizens that need them and not to those that are already financially secure without them; might that make it sustainable without cutting benefits?

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you