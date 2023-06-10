letterlogo

Thank you, Sen. Jon Lundberg, for being firm in championing legislation and policies that seek to improve literacy among our third-graders. Test results for Kingsport were much worse than predicted — 55% failure — 275 of our young citizens failed English language proficiency, and the only reported response from school administrators is that they will now help parents and families with re-testing and appeals. BOE members remain silent.

Locally, we just have no leadership or accountability for such a basic, vital community responsibility — the education of our young. Our mayor sidestepped the opportunity to do so when he chose recently to identify Kingsport’s outstanding, award-winning school system as a reason for moving here, ignoring the known fact that over half our third-graders cannot write their own name in the sand.

