Thank you, Sen. Jon Lundberg, for being firm in championing legislation and policies that seek to improve literacy among our third-graders. Test results for Kingsport were much worse than predicted — 55% failure — 275 of our young citizens failed English language proficiency, and the only reported response from school administrators is that they will now help parents and families with re-testing and appeals. BOE members remain silent.
Locally, we just have no leadership or accountability for such a basic, vital community responsibility — the education of our young. Our mayor sidestepped the opportunity to do so when he chose recently to identify Kingsport’s outstanding, award-winning school system as a reason for moving here, ignoring the known fact that over half our third-graders cannot write their own name in the sand.
And the Times-News, which should be the citizens’ guardian for truths and its sentinel for community action, writes that the state of Tennessee controls education and, thusly, this appalling failure rate and chosen retention policy is the fault of the state. The paper’s position continues with the claim that neither the parents, students, teachers nor administrators are accountable, and third-graders failing the test should be promoted to fourth grade — let the fourth, fifth and sixth grade teachers deal with it! A glaring void in community leadership and accountability.
Maybe the newly chosen director of Sullivan County Schools or the recently hired Kingsport chief academic officer (elementary) will refuse the Kool-Aid and actually do something. Hey! How about someone in the school system contact Jason Manuel in Germantown, Shelby County, a suburb of Memphis. Germantown had an 80% pass rate on the recent ELA test. School Superintendent Manuel and his staff reportedly deliver frequent presentations across the state on their continued successes in achieving exemplary results with standardized tests.