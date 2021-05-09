I am completely aggravated with the significant portion of the population who are refusing to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The two prevailing reasons for this refusal are: (1) I do not trust that the vaccine is safe and (2) I do not want any level of government to interfere with my right to choose what I do or do not do for myself.
The first reason is completely bogus because there is no such thing as a "perfectly safe" vaccine, or for that matter, a "perfectly safe" drug of any kind. A small percentage of people have a bad reaction to penicillin, to aspirin, to ibuprofen, to acetaminophen, and to every other drug that has ever been given to patients, yet millions of people take prescribed or over-the-counter drugs every day without worrying that any individual will be the one in a million who has the bad reaction.
The second reason is ridiculous because we, as a society, comply with many rules that have been imposed by government for the safety of ourselves and others. These rules include wearing seat belts, not using a cellphone in a car, having floatation devices on boats, having a driver's license, requiring children be vaccinated before attending school, and requiring a person to be licensed to cut or style hair.
For those of us who are old enough to remember it, in the mid-1950s, without any prior announcement, when we arrived at school one day every student was lined up and given a Salk polio vaccine.
It's too bad that some of today's adults are so self-centered that they do not care about the harm they may cause to themselves or others.
Every person should be required to be vaccinated against COVID and unless they comply they cannot renew a driver's license or get a passport or buy an airline ticket or attend any sporting event.
Kerry A. Musick
Blountville