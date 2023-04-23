Some 12 years ago, after Sandy Hook, I was literally sick at my stomach. Having the same feeling after Nashville, I believe enough is enough.
Twelve years ago, I proposed a comprehensive framework for addressing the problem, a safety net approach involving prevention, interruption and minimization. It was sent to Joe Biden who, at that time, oversaw a national effort to address the problem, Tennessee’s two senators, and our local congressman. I got nothing but canned responses.
All these events have three things in common, a deranged human, a weapon(s) and victims. To effectively address the problem, the first two must be addressed comprehensively. We need a system in place that will help prevent/interrupt the thought processes that enable the individual to visualize/plan/execute these dastardly acts.
Psychologists who have studied these deranged people say they possess, among other characteristics, extreme loneliness and feelings of not belonging, and that the usual “mental illness” understanding is woefully inadequate in explaining the psychological makeup of these deranged people.
This suggests that our politicians in general do not have the understanding to write comprehensive/effective measures to prevent/interrupt these abnormal thought processes. Current “red flag” laws are feeble attempts to address this situation.
The common weapon of choice is the AR-15 type rifle. Its rapid-fire capability and the unstable nature of the fired projectile, which leads to excessive damage, are the two characteristics most discussed. Addressing these issues is highly emotional/divisive. For example, reducing magazine/clip capacity to three bullets, like existing migratory waterfowl laws, would help reduce potential carnage.
Comprehensive background checks should be a common practice, and there are several others. Madison would be proud if we can make meaningful change and protect our children!