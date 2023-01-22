Rhetoric is politicians’ stock in trade. A political science professor said that “Emotions are important in politics, and the use of rhetoric is common…” Politicians appeal to our emotions more than our intellect.
According to an English literature scholar, rhetoric empowers one to convince others by evoking emotions and censuring rivals to persuade listeners. The goal is not to inform but to persuade.
An author from Oxford reports that surveys show that emotions influence attention, decision-making, attitudes and action in politics. We often use our emotions to decide which political figure to believe.
Aristotle compared the logical approach to debating with a rhetorical one. He said a logical argument convinces by its plausibility, while rhetoric’s aim is to arrive somewhere near the truth by any means necessary. Rhetoric regularly offers a token of truth buried in obfuscation.
Rep. Diana Harshbarger used such tactics in her column Jan. 11. She used nuggets of truth with incorrect and inflammatory terms (emphasized in the following quote) to capture readers' emotions: “First, the Biden administration labeled parents ‘terrorists,’ then supported violence toward the Supreme Court justices ... The White House even had the audacity to promote the mutilation of minor’s bodies with sex-changing operations.”
Aristotle insisted that a good persuasive argument must be founded upon a good logical argument. He observed that some of his contemporaries used “a bastardization of rhetoric to convince people of a position no matter the truth-value (of it).” He felt that such people were “damaging the souls of their fellow citizens.” He offers to thoughtful, serious, well-intentioned people the intellectual ammunition necessary to clear “the infuriating malarkey of public debate” and guide us away from ignorance and prejudice toward the light of understanding.