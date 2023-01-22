letterlogo

Rhetoric is politicians’ stock in trade. A political science professor said that “Emotions are important in politics, and the use of rhetoric is common…” Politicians appeal to our emotions more than our intellect.

According to an English literature scholar, rhetoric empowers one to convince others by evoking emotions and censuring rivals to persuade listeners. The goal is not to inform but to persuade.

