Emotion versus reason. Is one more important than the other? With hospitalizations climbing across the nation at an alarming rate, was it wise to let school-age children under 12 return to school?
Children 12 and over can get the shot. Those under 12 can't — still waiting on trials and research for their age. Two of the three vaccines require two shots and six weeks to build up the immune system. With the delta strain hitting the nation hard, one would think it would have been wiser for schools to remain closed at least until the students had enough time to build up their immune system.
If our hospitals fill up to over capacity, one will have to wait at home for a room or in the parking lot at the hospital. I hope people get the shots, but it's your right. At least mask up.
Randy Wallen
Rogersville