Electric bill more than doubled Feb 19, 2023 56 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save My electric bill from AEP also more than doubled, as did Gregory S. Calhoun's in Church Hill.My power bill from the previous month was $261, and my current bill this month is over $600.People like me who are on Social Security simply do not have the income to be able to afford this kind of payment.We need to get in touch with the people who granted the power company these big increases and let them help us pay these ridiculous charges.What are all these people going to do when the power company disconnects their power because they can't pay their bills?We need to kick those people out of office who gave the OK for these big price increases.Gene HarrellKingsport Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Trade Electricity The Economy LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you ON AIR