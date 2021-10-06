I would like to address the article in the paper concerning promoting minority business. The article seemed to be very patronizing. I have been in a legal battle with the city of Kingsport for several years. I wanted to open a sports bar that is located in my community. The city does not want this and chooses to tell me what's best for me and my community.
Just like the article, the city chooses to put someone that has no ties to the community to tell us how and what we want. Our Black-owned businesses in this area have always been supported by our own communities. When we were segregated the city chose to alienate us from the city. Now that it is not politically correct to have segregated neighborhoods, they choose to change our neighborhood to a model of what they think is good.
We are a people who wish to choose our own destiny and do not appreciate the city naming an outsider to guide and mold us into their vision. It is apparent we once had a swimming pool in the Riverview community, but the city says it should be a splash pad. Why, because a segregated pool does not fit their vision.
My entire point is come to our communities and talk to us and learn what we want. Do not tell us what is best for us. Those days are long gone. This is supposed to be a free country.
Carl Swann
Kingsport