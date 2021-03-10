In response to the letter by Danny Owens published Feb. 24: First let me say that I am an alumni of ETSU and that the kneeling at our national anthem makes me sick to my stomach whether it is college sports or professional sports. Some things in our country should be above the low standard set by our politicians.
Two things are dishonored by kneeling at the national anthem — our flag and our anthem. It should be illegal to burn our flag. Just because our politicians do not have the guts to make it so does not make it right.
Our country may not be what it once was, but it is still the best that the world has to offer. Why else would we have so many people trying to get here?
Mr. Owens made a suggestion that we all lock arms and praise a wrong notion for our country. Maybe the alumni of ETSU should lock arms and quit supporting ETSU until the coaches and staff start to support our great country.
Travis Sexton
Kingsport