To those concerned about overcrowding at the jail, less than five-star cuisine for the inmates, and having to pay for incidentals, there is a simple solution to the problems. Don't book a "room" there in the first place.
If you do have to go once, don't go back again. Nothing in this life is free. Someone somewhere has to pay the bill. If you make choices that result in incarceration, be prepared to pay for any expenses incurred.
Anyone who books a room in any hotel or motel on planet Earth pays for the room, meals, phone and internet, and incidentals. Why should those who break the law be exempt?
Virginia Thompson
Kingsport