As a Civil War buff I appreciate Ned Jilton II's past articles and coverage of live or historic Civil War sites. I'm not a fan of "Let's refight the war virtually." Though for those who love tactics and "what if" thinking, it was probably a welcome distraction.
Many men are not naturally empathic, especially those guys who like war, and a white majority, unless well religiously trained to identify with minorities, will not think twice how descendants of enslaved Africans feel about the apparent enjoyment of all things Confederate. History no matter how horrific is important to know and pass on.
I'm dismayed with Ms. Jennifer Clayton that there are white racists taken in by "Lost Cause" propaganda who glory in the Confederacy and who found a prominent voice to vent their hatred of blacks and other minorities in our past president headed for federal prison.
Ned is not one of them, nor are many Civil War buffs or live re-enactors. First Amendment free speech gives us voice to tell the truth as we know it and hear and respond to others civilly in a newspaper such as this. Thank you, Ned and Ms. Clayton.
Dr. C. Phillip Kestner
Kingsport