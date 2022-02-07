It is ironic that Ballad hospitals that need more of the staff vaccinated have TV channels in public areas set on Fox News (entertainment based, not vetted journalism) that is know for being antivax.
Most everyone knows the cheap magazines at the checkouts in the grocery store are all drama, rumors and spins. No Bob Woodward is interviewing, verifying the information reported. Those magazines are not the institution the family counts on for caring for the health of their family. Families recognize the magazines as entertainment.
Many folks listening to Spotify, Fox News and podcasts have not considered how out of place it is for all this chatter on COVID and the vaccines by guests and broadcasters who have no background in the fields science and medicine. Many have yet to see these hype machines are all about engaging the public for profit. They are not the institutions on health that serve the welfare of the nation.
Hate speech and disinformation spread over social media have caused many in our country such as Dr. Anthony Fauci to have security guards, for the family too. People need to be well-read, listening to vetted journalism and fact checking.
The graphic book "On Tyranny" by Timothy Snyder can be our guide. He writes, "Our institutions don't protect themselves. They go down like dominoes unless each is defended from the beginning. ... To abandon facts is to abandon freedom. The biggest wallet pays for the blinding light." Maybe we all can gain some insight.
Gerry Scardo
Clintwood, Virginia