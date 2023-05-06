Americans own more dogs than any other nation. According to organizations like the American Pet Products Association, there are more than 90 million dogs registered as pets in the United States. With so many dogs living in our cities and suburban neighborhoods across the country, unfettered barking is a widespread problem.
Unfortunately, Kingsport has no barking dog ordinance. If owners ignore requests to keep dogs quiet, complainants must record the offending dog barking, sign a petition, and then take the matter to court. There is a better, less confrontational solution once it’s understood why some dogs bark constantly, while others only occasionally.
According to Dr. Stefanie Schwartz, a board-certified veterinary behaviorist based in Orange County, California, a dog’s non-stop barking may be a call for help.
“Barking is a response to not getting their needs met,” Schwartz says, about chronically barking dogs. She explains that often, a dog is simply lonely and barks for attention and companionship, especially if its owner is away. In dire cases, the dog may be sick, or in pain. Older dogs may be suffering dementia, or have difficulty seeing, so they bark at everything that moves.
In lieu of a punitive ordinance, it would be more helpful for owners to understand that a pet’s excessive barking may be a call for help. Many times, a veterinarian can identify what a dog needs, and provide the care necessary, which in most cases can address its barking, keep neighbors happy, and avoid going to court.