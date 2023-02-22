The whining continues among our Kingsport Board of Education members and Kingsport City Schools administrators as they now predict 50% of third-graders (68% for Sullivan County!) will fail a standardized English/language arts test mandated by Tennessee law and be subject to retention, not moving on to fourth grade.
BOE member Todd Golden labels the law as “garbage” as he and Superintendent–elect Chris Hampton now seek ways to circumvent it. The real garbage is right here in Kingsport, however, and it is these words and actions from these same people that purposely stir emotions and fear, all to protect themselves, avoid accountability and maintain control of their practices.
Think about putting aside the post-test consequences or limited options resulting from failing this test, which is their entire focus, and do consider that 50% — that is 5 out of 10 — or 250 of our third-graders will fail! These people we’ve entrusted to teach our very young vocabulary, reading literature and informational texts and writing know they will fail such a test, and this is OK. Their only concern is the state moving to override them and mandating retention, tutoring, summer school, etc.
The critical issue for us as citizens and our 250 third-graders is that they are failing, and there should be some action.
And, fueling all this emotion and fear over many weeks is the front page position and lengthy writings given by the Times News and its stated opinion in support of this “garbage.” The major institution (KCS) in our city is not performing and is negatively impacting our community, but our local newspaper with its investigative resources chooses to only “parrot” the opinion of the Tennessee Education Report or position of the Tennessee School Boards Association.
And where is the outcry for results from others in our community? The BMA, city manager community leaders, pastors, parents, grandparents, teachers, taxpayers, etc? Does anyone care?