The whining continues among our Kingsport Board of Education members and Kingsport City Schools administrators as they now predict 50% of third-graders (68% for Sullivan County!) will fail a standardized English/language arts test mandated by Tennessee law and be subject to retention, not moving on to fourth grade.

BOE member Todd Golden labels the law as “garbage” as he and Superintendent–elect Chris Hampton now seek ways to circumvent it. The real garbage is right here in Kingsport, however, and it is these words and actions from these same people that purposely stir emotions and fear, all to protect themselves, avoid accountability and maintain control of their practices.

