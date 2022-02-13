I was stunned and then immensely disappointed with the headline in the Feb. 4 issue of the Kingsport Times News, "What the hell just happened at Eastman?" Why do you stoop to such filthy and offensive language?
Kindergarten children can read those words when they glance at the paper their parent is reading! Parents try hard to instill decent language in their children's minds even though they know they hear offensive language every day on television and out in public. But do our children need to read it on the front page of the paper?
I think you should publicly apologize for stooping so low just to sell papers.
Ladell McWhirter
Kingsport