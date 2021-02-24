State Rep. Rebecca Alexander, State Rep. Tim Hicks and State Sen. Rusty Crowe appeared on local news expressing strong concern over ETSU basketball players engaging in peaceful protest by kneeling during the national anthem. I did not see these same Tennessee state leaders on local media expressing concern about residents engaging in violent protest at the United States Capitol. I apologize in advance if they did make statements condemning the violence at the Capitol.
The Capitol riot was based on the idea that the election was stolen. There is no irrefutable proof of a stolen election. In the Capitol riot 140 police officers were injured, five people were killed, and the Capitol building suffered widespread damage. Rioters desecrated the Capitol, urinating and defecating on the doors and floors and using the American flag to batter Capitol police.
The ETSU basketball protest is a response to ongoing social injustice. There is irrefutable proof of unarmed Black citizens being killed by police. In contrast to the Capitol riot, not a single person was injured or threatened by the peaceful act of kneeling. They explained that their intent was not to disrespect the military or the flag but to draw attention to an existing problem.
Perhaps rather than condemning the basketball team, these leaders should show leadership by initiating a dialogue with these young athletes to address the issue of social injustice.
Jeff Honeycutt
Kingsport