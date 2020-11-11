The city has been asking citizens for possible uses of the Cement Hill property recently acquired from Domtar.
Before the city does anything else, it needs to eliminate the kudzu that has already engulfed part of the property and continues to expand steadily. Left alone kudzu will smother and kill all other vegetation, including trees. An example of this is already occurring along Industry Drive where a number of small trees are already fully engulfed.
Please destroy the kudzu infestation now.
Robert W. Miller
Kingsport