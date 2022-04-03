Recent surveys reveal that approximately one-third of those Americans surveyed favor an autocratic form of government over the democracy our country was founded upon. They want simple solutions to very complex issues, and lack the patience for the democratic process to play out.
They are averse to debate and confrontation, which are vital for a democratic government to function. Perhaps they hate the hyperbole, news drama, showmanship and personal character attacks by supposedly civil men.
Many favor a one-party rule of government with one leader dictating policy, a “winner-take-all theme,” no compromise, and with a consensus of one. A government filled with representative sycophants seeking advancements, favor or monetary rewards, and with a subservient judiciary favoring laws for the privileged. A country with a lack of checks and balances, opening the doors for corporate leaders becoming oligarchs, amassing fortunes and political influence just like in the Russia of today.
Should this movement of one-party rule prevail, our democracy, as designed, will cease to exist. In time, tyranny will rule a once freedom- and democratic-loving people. The ultimate question is: Will greed, politics and power win out over the rights, freedoms and justice that we currently enjoy?
As a country we have had 233 years of prosperity under a Constitution that champions individual rights, freedoms and choices; being in danger of becoming what we see in other autocratic countries today.
It’s your country and your choice, for now.
Thom Bishop
Kingsport