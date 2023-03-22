How can I consider myself a free citizen if I don't have the freedom to end my own life when and how I choose and to get help with it if needed? The Death with Dignity organization promotes this freedom for citizens that face months of uncontrollable pain from terminal illness. There are only 10 states with laws providing this freedom. Tennessee is not one of them.
A friend's father suffered severe uncontrollable pain in a hospital with sclerosis of the liver and begged his son to bring him his handgun. At long last, the doctors summoned the family to come, saying the father had pneumonia and would probably not survive the night. The next morning, the doctors announced to the family that they had managed to cure the pneumonia, and he suffered severe pain for another month before he died.
I recommend that you contribute to Death with Dignity online and that you urge our state representatives to have Tennessee join the other states that have legal protection for the freedom for a citizen to end his own life rather than suffer through a terminal illness.
Even this may not go far enough. What if I don't have a terminal illness, but I don't want to become a burden to my children when I am old and feeble and of no use to anyone? What if I don't want all of their inheritance (and maybe even much of their own money) to be spent keeping me in a nursing home just waiting to die? Should the decision about my own death not be my own choice in those circumstances as well?