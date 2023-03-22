letterlogo

How can I consider myself a free citizen if I don't have the freedom to end my own life when and how I choose and to get help with it if needed? The Death with Dignity organization promotes this freedom for citizens that face months of uncontrollable pain from terminal illness. There are only 10 states with laws providing this freedom. Tennessee is not one of them.

A friend's father suffered severe uncontrollable pain in a hospital with sclerosis of the liver and begged his son to bring him his handgun. At long last, the doctors summoned the family to come, saying the father had pneumonia and would probably not survive the night. The next morning, the doctors announced to the family that they had managed to cure the pneumonia, and he suffered severe pain for another month before he died. 

