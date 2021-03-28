It's time for our county commissioners to look at the whole scenario before planning.
Build a new school? Done. Students enter in August. But we need a road to get onto the grounds. I suggest bringing out a horse and buggy. Parents could drop their children off — and the buses, too — on the highway, and the students could be ferried to the school on the old farm road.
Architect plans drawn for a new jail? Hey! We have a good brick building with good parking, etc., that could be converted into a jail. Start over with the architect. More tax dollars wasted on "plans."
City residents pay more tax to the county than we do to the city of Kingsport. This would be a good game to watch if it were not so costly.
Laura Jane Yantz
Kingsport