Your recent editorial in which District Attorney General Barry Straubus asserts that bail reform could “endanger public safety” ignores the overwhelming research showing the opposite.
As Civil Rights Corps laid out in the policy and legal memos we provided to county stakeholders, there are evidence-based and humane ways that Sullivan County can promote public safety.
Instead of spending lots of money detaining legally innocent people pretrial because they cannot afford bail, the county could implement an automatic release order for nonviolent offenses and redirect the saved money into resources that actually keep people safe, such as housing, health care and transportation.
Wealth-based pretrial detention causes legally innocent people to sit in jail simply because they cannot afford the bail that’s been set in their case. Evidence from places like Texas, Kentucky and Louisiana suggests that reducing wealth-based pretrial detention promotes public safety.
Wealth-based pretrial detention actually decreases public safety by filling the jail and destabilizing people’s lives. Despite the obvious harms of wealth-based pretrial detention, the county continues to detain folks simply because they can’t afford bail.
The county’s decision to hire more lawyers is laudable. But a cheaper, evidence-based alternative is ordering an automatic presumption of pretrial release for most legally innocent people pursuant to Tennessee state law.
CRC and local organizers are advocating for the county to invest in these proven solutions. We have not, contrary to the editorial, threatened a lawsuit. We are trying to work with the county on improving public safety and hope they take us up on the invitation.