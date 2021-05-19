Re Dave Hrivnak's comments Sunday on Tesla vs. Corvette. The writer states that the Tesla got to 60 in less time than the Corvette. He leads one to believe the race winner is the first one to 60. He failed to mention what happened the rest of the quarter mile, which was won by the Corvette.
In one race the Vette set a track record for its category. Also on the internet a story suggested the Corvette used was not the fastest model.
I like the Tesla, but I'm not crazy about stopping in Cleveland to charge up on my way to Atlanta.
Roger Bevins
Kingsport