letterlogo

Plans are moving fast to site a small modular nuclear reactor in our neck of the woods. As a resident living 1.8 miles from one of the potential reactor sites, I have many concerns about how this effort is going.

First and foremost, the community engagement undertaken so far falls short of the kind of necessary public involvement for such an energy project. There are a number of real concerns, including siting, waste storage and safety, that require extensive community engagement and education.

Stay Engaged

React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.

0
0
0
0
0

LATEST VIDEOS

Recommended for you