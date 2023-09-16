Plans are moving fast to site a small modular nuclear reactor in our neck of the woods. As a resident living 1.8 miles from one of the potential reactor sites, I have many concerns about how this effort is going.
First and foremost, the community engagement undertaken so far falls short of the kind of necessary public involvement for such an energy project. There are a number of real concerns, including siting, waste storage and safety, that require extensive community engagement and education.
Additionally, I have major concerns with the safe storage of radioactive waste and whether the proposed former mineland sites are even suitable for SMR development. Because there are no clear prospects for a storage facility for nuclear waste in the U.S., any new sites for nuclear generation must also be assumed to be sites for permanent storage of hazardous nuclear waste. I believe this raises the safety bar higher than any previously mined site or site near active mining and drilling can possibly meet.
We can look back through our history at the Buffalo Creek Disaster, which led to 125 deaths, to the Martin County slurry spill and see the clear pattern of approval on projects that turn into disasters. Just look at USP Big Sandy, built on an old strip mine and called “Sink-sink” due to its sinking into the ground. I hope that the administration will further engage with our communities and reconsider these reactors in the proposed areas.
Joe Gorman
Duffield, Virginia
