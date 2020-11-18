I recently read in the Kingsport Times News of the loss of two great men, Chester Coleman and Pal Barger. These men exemplified the true nature and spirit of East Tennessee and these beautiful mountains we are honored to live on.
Chester represented law enforcement. Pal represented sound business practices. I learned more about what it means to run and operate your own business from Fred "Pal" Barger than any person on planet Earth. I worked at his business Skoby's for six years. You learn a lot about people, especially the ones who start from the ground up and end up being successful.
Pal was a kind, loving man who understood the people of East Tennessee. I am amazed at the length of his life and was honored to work for the Barger family.
Men like Pal and Chester represent all a person could ask for in life. Honesty, hard work, patience, kindness, the ability to get along with others, and faith in Jesus Christ that led them to lead such long, fruitful lives.
I hope the people of East Tennessee realize the contribution these two men made to our community and live by the good examples they taught us.
Wally Pridgen
Kingsport