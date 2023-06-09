Trump wanted congressional Republicans to reject any deal on increasing our debt ceiling, thus forcing the United States to default. I can understand where he’s coming from as he’s escaped repaying monies owed by filing bankruptcy several times.
Trump’s suggestion was taken up by several congressional representatives many consider "rubber stamps," such as Diana Harshbarger. She’s claimed in this publication that she’ll support Trump 100% and she kept her word by voting "No" on America paying its bills.
It’s like buying a car or anything on credit then refusing to pay for it. Hence, these items would be repossessed. That’s the way it works in Trump’s world but not for a nation.
U.S. debt failure would do great harm to most voting for Harshbarger. Interest rates would climb, costs for necessities would rise, your Social Security checks would disappear, and Medicare would vanish.
The most devastating possibility would be losing the military chain of command. Imagine your employer suddenly stopped paying you. Would you still go to work every day and take orders from him? The same would likely apply to those in our military.
And this type breakdown could lead to the United States becoming ripe for a foreign takeover. After all, what good are high-tech weapons without anyone qualified to use them?
I agree our debt is too high, but so is my car payment. And like you, I make one payment at a time until it’s paid off. Our country can do the same thing by limiting new debt while paying down what’s owed.
That can only happen when politicians begin caring about you and I instead of the "party" or the bizarre suggestions of one "rogue." Harshbarger’s loyalty to Trump is proof she’s more interested in his wants than our needs. Remember that!