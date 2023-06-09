letterlogo

Trump wanted congressional Republicans to reject any deal on increasing our debt ceiling, thus forcing the United States to default. I can understand where he’s coming from as he’s escaped repaying monies owed by filing bankruptcy several times. 

Trump’s suggestion was taken up by several congressional representatives many consider "rubber stamps," such as Diana Harshbarger. She’s claimed in this publication that she’ll support Trump 100% and she kept her word by voting "No" on America paying its bills.

