Black people were enslaved from 1619 to 1868 when the 14th Amendment provided all citizens with “equal protection" under the laws. However, even though they were free from slavery, Jim Crow laws continued to deny them equal rights until 1964. Civil rights legislation and programs like affirmative action began to address 350 years of black people being treated brutally, unequally and unfairly.

Unfortunately, most white people never expressed concern when race was used to our advantage for those 350 years. For the last 50 years, many white people have expressed great dissatisfaction that race is being considered in a way that might slightly disadvantage them. Affirmative action simply ensured all races were represented fairly within colleges and the workplace.

