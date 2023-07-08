Black people were enslaved from 1619 to 1868 when the 14th Amendment provided all citizens with “equal protection" under the laws. However, even though they were free from slavery, Jim Crow laws continued to deny them equal rights until 1964. Civil rights legislation and programs like affirmative action began to address 350 years of black people being treated brutally, unequally and unfairly.
Unfortunately, most white people never expressed concern when race was used to our advantage for those 350 years. For the last 50 years, many white people have expressed great dissatisfaction that race is being considered in a way that might slightly disadvantage them. Affirmative action simply ensured all races were represented fairly within colleges and the workplace.
In support of the Supreme Court’s decision to gut affirmative action, Chief Justice Roberts said, “The Constitution requires being colorblind, barring racial distinctions whether they benefit minorities or white people.”
Colorblindness is a wonderful goal in relation to race relations. To believe that we are anywhere close to that is naïve. If you proudly pledge allegiance to our flag and if you believe, “Whoever claims to love God yet hates a brother or sister is a liar. For whoever does not love their brother and sister, whom they have seen, cannot love God, whom they have not seen.” (1 John 4:20), I would hope you would be a strong advocate for colorblindness in relation to race and work to ensure all people are treated equally.