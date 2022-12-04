Want to buy a car? Most people go to the bank, borrow the money, then pay it back over time. If not, the bank comes and takes the car back (or what's left of it). In the end the bank and the bank members lose money.
Want to buy a house? The same process described above applies again, except this time the bank and bank members lose a lot of money.
Want to go to college? The same process described above ... well, it doesn't apply again.
At least not if President Biden has his way.
The impetus for this letter is in the Nov. 27 edition of this paper, "Money" section. Another college student who, between him and his mother, took out enough student loans to buy a car and a house and pay college costs, and now he wants off the hook for their student loan debt.
The problem is this debt comes straight out of your pocket and my pocket.
President Biden wants to see that it's never paid back.
Neither I nor my wife is wealthy. Our son is completing his second year of college, and his student loan debt is currently zero.
When he graduates in a couple more years, his student loan debt will be zero.
How? Planning, hard work, a son who does his part and more. Common sense.
I've no sympathy for the multitudes of college students who immerse themselves in debt and then say "I don't want to pay this back."