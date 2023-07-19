I am writing as a concerned resident of Wise County, Virginia, and member of Virginia Organizing to raise awareness about the lack of community involvement in the decision-making process regarding the potential establishment of Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) in our region.
It has come to my attention that the upcoming meeting of the Virginia Nuclear Energy Consortium Authority Board on July 27 at the Varina Area Library is a crucial opportunity for concerned citizens to make their voices heard. I encourage all residents of Wise County and the surrounding areas to actively participate and ensure that our perspectives are taken into account.
While acknowledging the importance of nuclear energy in the larger energy landscape, it is vital that we thoroughly evaluate the potential risks and consequences associated with SMRs. What concerns me greatly is the apparent exclusion of our community from the decision-making process, especially considering the potential establishment of a potentially toxic nuclear waste site in our "back yard."
Recent developments in the field of nuclear energy and waste management cannot be ignored. As responsible residents, we deserve to be informed about the latest advancements and changes in this arena. Furthermore, we have a right to participate in the decisions that will shape our community and environment, particularly when it comes to the establishment of SMRs and the management of nuclear waste.
I urge the Virginia Nuclear Energy Consortium Authority Board and LENOWISCO to recognize the significance of community engagement and create avenues for open dialogue.