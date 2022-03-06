A recent editorial regarding the Four Square Group’s fundraiser for the Cherokee High School gymnasium floor ran in the Kingsport Times News. While the Hawkins County Board of Education greatly appreciates and supports booster clubs' and nonprofit organizations' fundraising efforts, the BOE is responsible for all facility maintenance. The editorial made some incorrect assumptions I would like to clarify.
First, the CHS boosters have been exceptional in their efforts to support Cherokee High School with academic and athletic improvements. Their efforts are too numerous to mention, and many of these projects are done without any public notice or attention. The clubs involved identify needs or areas of desired improvement and get involved. In addition to supporting the needs at CHS, Dr. Blaine Jones, Sheldon Livesay and others have worked tirelessly on supplying meals to families in need during the Thanksgiving season, in partnership with Hawkins County Schools.
Regarding the gym floor at CHS, Dr. Jones reached out to me and let me know he would like to spearhead efforts to pay for stripping and refinishing the gym floor. He asked what procedures he needed to follow in order for the funds to be collected legally and appropriately for such a project. He mentioned following the same procedure done by the booster club at Volunteer High School this prior summer. We agreed on a process, and he and his team got to work. The BOE has established and has set aside funds to pay for supplies, as we did for the project at VHS.
The editorial implied and incorrectly stated that the board had not planned to do so and/or that Dr. Jones’ efforts were necessary due to our lack of planning. This is simply not true. Once funds have been collected and the job at CHS has been properly bid, we will meet with all parties involved and see what funds are necessary to accomplish the work. The Hawkins County BOE will supply such funds as it did with the VHS project last year.
The Hawkins County BOE greatly appreciates the partnerships it has with its booster clubs, parent and community organizations, and stands ready and prepared to complete this work as we do with all projects throughout our school system.
Matt Hixson
Hawkins County Director of Schools