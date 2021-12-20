The First Amendment of our Constitution prevents Congress from making any law abridging freedom of the press. Radio and television had not been invented when our Constitution was written, but it is reasonable to assume that they would have been included if they had been.
Censorship laws are clearly unconstitutional, but nevertheless some censorship laws have been upheld as constitutional by the Supreme Court. There are more than 30 countries that are considered to have more freedom of the press than we do. Denmark realized years ago that it is not possible to have both freedom of the press and censorship of the press at the same time.
Most people in our society including most in government seem to have a prejudice against certain words in the English language and are offended if they hear them spoken or see them printed. We even have laws prohibiting their use on radio and television and in newspapers. It is as if the star (*) has become a vowel in our alphabet. It is used as a substitute to disguise certain words, but nobody is fooled about what word is meant. Why not just spell them correctly? They are just words. There are other words with the exact same meaning that are considered okay. It makes no sense.
I am more offended by censorship than by any word that I see or hear. I hate hearing beeps on TV news that block out part of what a person is saying. I experienced somewhat more freedom of speech when I served in the U.S. Army and heard all of the forbidden words constantly on a daily basis and with absolutely no offense intended.
H. Herren Floyd
Piney Flats